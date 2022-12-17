For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. There is a…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Areas of freezing fog. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 …
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…