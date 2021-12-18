Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.