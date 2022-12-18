This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
