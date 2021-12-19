Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with a few showers in the evening. Then clear skies overnight. Low 29F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreas…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 14 degrees is today's…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…