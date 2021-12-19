 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert