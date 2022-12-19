This evening in Council Bluffs: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. There is a…
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…