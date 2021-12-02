Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.