Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

