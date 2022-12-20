 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Nonpareil is partnering with American Family Insurance. John Dresher Agency Inc. who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 3F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert