Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.