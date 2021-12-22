 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert