Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low near -10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.