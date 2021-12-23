Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 14 degrees is today's…
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …