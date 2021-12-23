 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

