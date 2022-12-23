Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low -4F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.