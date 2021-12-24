This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
