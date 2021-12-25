Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. WNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.