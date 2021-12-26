 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

