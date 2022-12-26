Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.