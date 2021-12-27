 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

