For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.