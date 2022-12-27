 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert