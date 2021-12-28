This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Counci…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blank…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…