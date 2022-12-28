 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert