Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. We will see a mix …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. We will …
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -7 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low -7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…