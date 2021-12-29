Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.