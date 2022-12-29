 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert