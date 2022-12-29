This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -7 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low -7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above fr…