Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
