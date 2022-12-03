 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

