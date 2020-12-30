Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 10.15. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.