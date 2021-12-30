Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.