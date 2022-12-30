Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.