Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

