This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 3F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
