This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
