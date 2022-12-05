 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

