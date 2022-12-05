This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
