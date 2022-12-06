This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
