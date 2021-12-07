 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

