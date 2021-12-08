For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clea…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 …
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possib…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.