 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert