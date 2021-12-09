This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
