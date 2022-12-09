Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It sho…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…