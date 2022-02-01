For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
