Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.27. A -4-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.22. 16 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.69. 12 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.75. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.66. A 0-degree lo…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipi…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.08. A -4-degree …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -5.63. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low near 0F. …