Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine…