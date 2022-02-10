 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

