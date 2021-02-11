This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near -5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -9.81. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
