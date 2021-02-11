 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near -5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -9.81. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

