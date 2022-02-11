 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Much colder. Low around 5F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert