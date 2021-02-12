This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Occasional snow showers. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2.16. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
