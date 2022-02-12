Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 14F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
