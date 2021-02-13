 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low -7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel much colder at -15.87. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

