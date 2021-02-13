Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low -7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel much colder at -15.87. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
