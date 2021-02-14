Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low -14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -18.38. -18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
