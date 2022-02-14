Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
