This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -7.39. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
