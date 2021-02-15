 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -7.39. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert