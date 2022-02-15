 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

