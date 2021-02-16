For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Considerable cloudiness. Low around -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 4.55. -1 degree is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
