Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
